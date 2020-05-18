See All Physicians Assistants in Sarasota, FL
Daniel Sellers, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Daniel Sellers, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Sarasota, FL. 

Daniel Sellers works at Negroski Neurology in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurosurgery of Sarasota
    5741 Bee Ridge Rd Ste 530, Sarasota, FL 34233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 487-2160
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Daniel Sellers, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841693819
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

