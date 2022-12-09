See All Clinical Psychologists in Woodinville, WA
Dr. Daniel Salzer, PHD

Clinical Psychology
5 (29)
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Daniel Salzer, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Woodinville, WA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Southern California (Ph.D.).

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    17311 135th Ave NE Ste C100, Woodinville, WA 98072 (425) 483-4136

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Asperger Syndrome Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Hyperactive Impulsive Type Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Predominantly Inattentive Type Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Childhood-Onset Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Mixed-State Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Pediatric Attention Deficit (ADD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 09, 2022
On my first visit with Dr. Salzer, he found something that my other Doctors had not found for over ten years; I was ADHD and pretty messed up. His evaluation yielded results confirming my diagnosis, allowing my family physician to prescribe medication that has truly changed my life. I had been looking for a psychologist for months, and no one would take me. He found out about my situation and decided to fit me in after hours of the day so he could help me. I am forever grateful for his kindness and fantastic expertise in correctly diagnosing with such compassion. Dr. Salzer is one of those awesome humans that are "One in a Millon." I hope everyone who needs mental help has the opportunity I was so blessed to experience. His office is amazing; it's like visiting Willy Wonka at the Chocolate Factory. Thanks, Doc, for all you do :) Signed: Forever grateful
    About Dr. Daniel Salzer, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760547442
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Child and Family Guidance Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Southern California (Ph.D.)
    Undergraduate School
    • Columbia College Of Columbia University, New York, Ny
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Salzer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Salzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Salzer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salzer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.