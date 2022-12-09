Dr. Salzer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Salzer, PHD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Salzer, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Woodinville, WA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Southern California (Ph.D.).
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 17311 135th Ave NE Ste C100, Woodinville, WA 98072 Directions (425) 483-4136
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
Ratings & Reviews
On my first visit with Dr. Salzer, he found something that my other Doctors had not found for over ten years; I was ADHD and pretty messed up. His evaluation yielded results confirming my diagnosis, allowing my family physician to prescribe medication that has truly changed my life. I had been looking for a psychologist for months, and no one would take me. He found out about my situation and decided to fit me in after hours of the day so he could help me. I am forever grateful for his kindness and fantastic expertise in correctly diagnosing with such compassion. Dr. Salzer is one of those awesome humans that are "One in a Millon." I hope everyone who needs mental help has the opportunity I was so blessed to experience. His office is amazing; it's like visiting Willy Wonka at the Chocolate Factory. Thanks, Doc, for all you do :) Signed: Forever grateful
About Dr. Daniel Salzer, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1760547442
Education & Certifications
- Child and Family Guidance Center
- University Of Southern California (Ph.D.)
- Columbia College Of Columbia University, New York, Ny
