Daniel Prieto Romero accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Daniel Prieto Romero, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Daniel Prieto Romero, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Orlando, FL.
Daniel Prieto Romero works at
Locations
-
1
Rehabilitation Medical Group PA100 W Gore St Ste 500, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 649-8707
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Daniel Prieto Romero?
One the most outstanding, knowledgeable NP I've ever had the pleasure yo meet and be a patient of. He very well educated
About Daniel Prieto Romero, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1598207300
Frequently Asked Questions
Daniel Prieto Romero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Daniel Prieto Romero works at
Daniel Prieto Romero has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Daniel Prieto Romero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Daniel Prieto Romero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Daniel Prieto Romero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.