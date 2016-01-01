See All Physicians Assistants in Seattle, WA
Daniel Patzer, ATC

Physician Assistant (PA)
1 (2)
Accepting new patients
Daniel Patzer, ATC is a Physician Assistant in Seattle, WA. 

Daniel Patzer works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center
    1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Daniel Patzer, ATC

  • Physician Assistant (PA)
  • English
  • Male
  • 1639188816
  • Virginia Mason Medical Center

2 patients have reviewed Daniel Patzer. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Daniel Patzer.

