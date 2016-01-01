Dr. Daniel Patz, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Patz, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Dr. Daniel Patz, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Tampa, FL.
Pats, LLC2706 W Saint Isabel St Ste B, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 716-3640
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1558548081
- The Village For Children and Families
Dr. Patz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patz accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Patz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patz.
