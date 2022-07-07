See All Physicians Assistants in Bradenton, FL
Daniel Ober, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (64)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Daniel Ober, PA is a Physician Assistant in Bradenton, FL. They graduated from Des Moines Still College of Osteopathy and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital.

Daniel Ober works at HCA Florida Blake Primary Care in Bradenton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
  1. 1
    Pinnacle Medical Family and Neuro Services
    7005 CORTEZ RD W, Bradenton, FL 34210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 752-2825
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Pinnacle Medical Group
    6033 26th St W, Bradenton, FL 34207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 752-2025
    Monday
    6:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    6:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    6:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    6:30am - 5:00pm

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Blake Hospital

Chronic Diseases
Dermatological Disorders
Diabetes
Chronic Diseases
Dermatological Disorders
Diabetes

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Diseases
Dermatological Disorders
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
High Cholesterol
Hypertension
Injuries
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Joint Injection
Mole Removal
Physical Examination
Skin Diseases
Wart Removal
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (62)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 07, 2022
    I HAVE BEEN HIS PATIENT FOR SEVERAL YEARS NOW. HE IS THOROUGH AND KIND AND PATIENT. I JUST LOVE HIM!
    LISA LADUKE — Jul 07, 2022
    Physician Assistant (PA)
    English
    1013902261
    Des Moines Still College of Osteopathy
    Daniel Ober, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Daniel Ober is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Daniel Ober has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Daniel Ober has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Daniel Ober works at HCA Florida Blake Primary Care in Bradenton, FL. View the full address on Daniel Ober’s profile.

    64 patients have reviewed Daniel Ober. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Daniel Ober.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Daniel Ober, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Daniel Ober appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

