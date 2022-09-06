See All Registered Nurses in Burnsville, MN
Daniel Nguyen, PA-C

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Daniel Nguyen, PA-C is a Registered Nurse in Burnsville, MN. 

Daniel Nguyen works at Twin Cities Pain Clinic in Burnsville, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Twin Cities Pain Clinic
    14551 County Road 11 Ste 100, Burnsville, MN 55337 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 522-6070

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Medication Management
Trigger Point Injection
Medication Management
Trigger Point Injection

Medication Management Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 06, 2022
    Dan is outstanding without a doubt. He is so knowledgeable, caring, and compassionate. Dan makes it easy for me to trust him with my well-being. He is professional, yet easy to speak with and also a good listener. I am so grateful for all his honest, heartfelt help!!
    Gary S. — Sep 06, 2022
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Daniel Nguyen, PA-C.

    About Daniel Nguyen, PA-C

    • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
    • English
    • 1457893984
