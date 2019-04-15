See All Psychologists in Bremerton, WA
Daniel Neims, PSY Icon-share Share Profile

Daniel Neims, PSY

Psychology
3 (8)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Daniel Neims, PSY is a Psychologist in Bremerton, WA. 

Daniel Neims works at Meadowdale Psychological Associates in Bremerton, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jimi James Phd Inc. Ps.
    7500 Old Military Rd NE Ste 101, Bremerton, WA 98311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 613-4120
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Daniel Neims?

    Apr 15, 2019
    Dr. Neims changed the course of my son's life....this is not an exaggeration. He absolutely took the time to listen, ask relevant questions and work with my son to come to a diagnosis. My son was struggling significantly at 11 years old. Today at 19 he is in college, has a job, manages his affairs with little assistance from parents, advocates for himself, has friends and a bright future and I absolutely and unequivocally give credit to Dr. Neims for helping us find out he had ADHD.
    — Apr 15, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Daniel Neims, PSY
    How would you rate your experience with Daniel Neims, PSY?
    • Likelihood of recommending Daniel Neims to family and friends

    Daniel Neims' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Daniel Neims

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Daniel Neims, PSY.

    About Daniel Neims, PSY

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710068481
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Daniel Neims, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Daniel Neims is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Daniel Neims has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Daniel Neims has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Daniel Neims works at Meadowdale Psychological Associates in Bremerton, WA. View the full address on Daniel Neims’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Daniel Neims. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Daniel Neims.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Daniel Neims, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Daniel Neims appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Daniel Neims, PSY?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.