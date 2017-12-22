Dr. Nagelberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Nagelberg, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Daniel Nagelberg, PHD is a Psychologist in Savannah, GA.
Coastal Psychology LLC322 Stephenson Ave Ste B, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 352-2992
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
He is an awesome doctor. He diagnosed me with ADHD and helps veterans with PTSD Claims
About Dr. Daniel Nagelberg, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1396805131
