Dr. Daniel Mottola, OD
Dr. Daniel Mottola, OD is an Optometrist in Wilmington, NC.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 4908 Wrightsville Ave, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 791-2755
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Dr. MOTTOLA has been my eye doctor for exactly 32 years (since I was 20 and I’m now 52). He is the only doctor I really look forward to seeing. First of all he is a genius when it comes to eye diseases and care. He really knows how to explain and correct what is happening with my eyes so that I understand. Second, he is so friendly and funny! He always makes me laugh no matter what kind of day I’m having. He treats me like a dear friend and he treats my family like royalty. He’s a fabulous guy who knows his stuff and truly cares about his patients. He has an optical shop run by Valerie (formerly run by Jenny Patterson) and I buy my glasses nowhere else. I highly recommend Dr. Daniel Mottola hands down!
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1770524100
