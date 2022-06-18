See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Saginaw, TX
Dr. Daniel Morais, OD

Optometry
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Daniel Morais, OD is an Optometrist in Saginaw, TX. They specialize in Optometry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from New England College of Optometry.

Dr. Morais works at Care Optometry in Saginaw, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Wal-mart Vision Center 30-5316
    1401 N Saginaw Blvd, Saginaw, TX 76179 (817) 306-9400
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 18, 2022
    I have been going to Dr. Morais for years and I’m very pleased with his service and care.
    GGS- Saginaw, TX — Jun 18, 2022
    Dr. Daniel Morais, OD
    About Dr. Daniel Morais, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801996822
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New England College of Optometry
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Massachusetts at Amherst
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Morais, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morais is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morais has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morais has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Morais. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morais.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morais, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morais appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

