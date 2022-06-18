Overview

Dr. Daniel Morais, OD is an Optometrist in Saginaw, TX. They specialize in Optometry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from New England College of Optometry.



Dr. Morais works at Care Optometry in Saginaw, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.