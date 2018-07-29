Dr. Daniel Moore, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Moore, PHD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Moore, PHD is a Psychologist in Petal, MS.

Locations
1
Your Family Clinic LLC514 Old Richton Rd, Petal, MS 39465 Directions (601) 544-8935
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Moore diagnosed my daughter when she was about 7 years old. He has guided us over the years. She has flourished and is a Senior this year. I have always said that he was a miracle sent from God to help her through her child and teenage years. He is professional, caring and patient. I recommend him for anyone have a problem with a child and need assistance.
About Dr. Daniel Moore, PHD
- Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1861400244
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Moore speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.