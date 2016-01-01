Daniel Mizell accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Daniel Mizell, PA-C
Overview
Daniel Mizell, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Glendale, AZ.
Daniel Mizell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Arrowhead18699 N 67th Ave Ste 120, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (602) 298-8888Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Daniel Mizell?
About Daniel Mizell, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1376141515
Frequently Asked Questions
Daniel Mizell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Daniel Mizell works at
Daniel Mizell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Daniel Mizell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Daniel Mizell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Daniel Mizell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.