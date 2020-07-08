See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Logan, UT
Overview

Daniel Miggin, MS is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Logan, UT. 

Daniel Miggin works at Dan Miggin, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist in Logan, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Private Practice
    75 W 100 S Ste 120, Logan, UT 84321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 554-1041

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety
Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Depressive Disorders
Family Counseling
Individual Therapy
Marital Counseling
Marriage Break-Up
Panic Attack
Pediatric Behavior Disorders
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Relationship Issues
Stress
  View other providers who treat Stress
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • SelectHealth

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 08, 2020
    Dan is an amazing therapist...He is a very compassionate and caring Man, I highly recommend him.
    About Daniel Miggin, MS

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033219845
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Utah State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Daniel Miggin, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Daniel Miggin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Daniel Miggin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Daniel Miggin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Daniel Miggin works at Dan Miggin, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist in Logan, UT. View the full address on Daniel Miggin’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Daniel Miggin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Daniel Miggin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Daniel Miggin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Daniel Miggin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

