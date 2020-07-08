Daniel Miggin, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Daniel Miggin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Daniel Miggin, MS
Overview
Daniel Miggin, MS is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Logan, UT.
Locations
Private Practice75 W 100 S Ste 120, Logan, UT 84321 Directions (435) 554-1041
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- SelectHealth
Ratings & Reviews
Dan is an amazing therapist...He is a very compassionate and caring Man, I highly recommend him.
About Daniel Miggin, MS
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1033219845
Education & Certifications
- Utah State University
Daniel Miggin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Daniel Miggin accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Daniel Miggin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Daniel Miggin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Daniel Miggin.
