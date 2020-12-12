Dr. Daniel McIntosh, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McIntosh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel McIntosh, OD
Dr. Daniel McIntosh, OD is an Optometrist in Jacksonville, FL.
Daniel R Mcintosh & Associates Od3840 Belfort Rd Ste 105, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 737-1975
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Awesome laid back but professional doctor.. I lived in Atlanta for 9 years and by the time I got back to Dr Danny my vision was soooo messed up but he got me all fixed up again and I see so well and so does my husband!
- Optometry
- English
Dr. McIntosh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McIntosh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McIntosh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. McIntosh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McIntosh.
