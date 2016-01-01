Dr. Lopez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Lopez, PHD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Lopez, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in San Antonio, TX.
Locations
- 1 5625 Broadway Ste 1, San Antonio, TX 78209 Directions (210) 822-7321
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Daniel Lopez, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1336288257
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez.
