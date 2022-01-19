Daniel Lomasney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Daniel Lomasney, PA-C
Overview
Daniel Lomasney, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Warren, MI.
Daniel Lomasney works at
Locations
-
1
Macomb Pediatric Associates, PC29703 Hoover Rd Ste B, Warren, MI 48093 Directions (586) 573-9090
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Daniel Lomasney?
We loved Seeing Dan and were sad to learn he left Macomb Pediatrics. We did however find out he is at Pediatric consultants of Troy and will probably switch.
About Daniel Lomasney, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1760813554
Frequently Asked Questions
Daniel Lomasney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Daniel Lomasney works at
10 patients have reviewed Daniel Lomasney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Daniel Lomasney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Daniel Lomasney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Daniel Lomasney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.