Dr. Daniel Llewellyn, OD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Llewellyn, OD is an Optometrist in Sunrise, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Spectacles Dr Dan's Family Eye Care8451 W Oakland Park Blvd, Sunrise, FL 33351 Directions (954) 452-9914Monday10:00am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 8:00pmWednesday10:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 8:00pmFriday10:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Davis Vision
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Spectera
- Superior Vision
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Benefits of America
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am so grateful to Dr. Dan. For years I have had issues seeing very well with my contacts but somehow Dr. Dan found the right prescription strength for my eyes. I have not seen this clearly in years! The staff is also so friendly and helpful.
About Dr. Daniel Llewellyn, OD
- Optometry
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1558474361
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- Long Island University / Brooklyn Campus
Dr. Llewellyn accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Llewellyn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Llewellyn speaks Spanish.
