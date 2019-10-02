Daniel Lee, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Daniel Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Daniel Lee, PA-C
Overview
Daniel Lee, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Canton, OH.
Daniel Lee works at
Locations
Primary Care Physician Associates Inc.4575 Stephens Cir NW, Canton, OH 44718 Directions (330) 499-9944
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
When I was a patient of his at Jackson Family Practice he was a very "thorough", as well as "thoughtful" physician! There is no one better that I have found in him!
About Daniel Lee, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1043241672
Frequently Asked Questions
Daniel Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Daniel Lee accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Daniel Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Daniel Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Daniel Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Daniel Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Daniel Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.