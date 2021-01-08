Daniel Larimer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Daniel Larimer, PA-C
Overview
Daniel Larimer, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Spokane, WA.
Daniel Larimer works at
Locations
Rockwood Moran Prairie Fam Medical400 E 5th Ave, Spokane, WA 99202 Directions (509) 342-3945
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Larimer is very informative, accommodating, and welcoming. His warm and sociable nature quickly put me at ease during my first visit. He provided direct, yet thorough, answers to my questions that allowed me to make confident decisions about my care moving forward. He truly practices client-centered care.
About Daniel Larimer, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1346645298
Frequently Asked Questions
Daniel Larimer accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Daniel Larimer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Daniel Larimer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Daniel Larimer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Daniel Larimer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Daniel Larimer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.