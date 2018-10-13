Dr. Daniel Kennedy, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kennedy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Kennedy, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Daniel Kennedy, PSY.D is an Adolescent Psychologist in Chadds Ford, PA.
Dr. Kennedy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bna5 Christy Dr, Chadds Ford, PA 19317 Directions (484) 841-6725
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kennedy?
We have seen Dr. Kennedy twice in 3 years to assist our daughter with her depression and anxioty. He is very well informed regarding Mental Health and understands the patients needs. He recently dioagnosis our daughter with Bi-Polar and Borderline Personality Disorders after conducting extensive oral, written and memory exams. He compared her results from 2 years ago and notice a significant differance. Now with his help, she is on her way to better understanding her illness and needs.
About Dr. Daniel Kennedy, PSY.D
- Adolescent Psychology
- English
- 1073747507
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kennedy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kennedy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kennedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kennedy works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kennedy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kennedy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kennedy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kennedy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.