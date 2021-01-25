Dr. Daniel Horn, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Horn, DC
Overview
Dr. Daniel Horn, DC is a Chiropractor in Elgin, IL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / NATIONAL COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC.
Dr. Horn works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Department of Emergency Medicine1425 N Randall Rd, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (630) 359-4329
-
2
Advanced Medical & Wellness1600 N Randall Rd Ste 100, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (847) 428-1515
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Horn?
Dr. Daniel Horn has been incredible in my 4 months at their clinic. When I came in I was experiencing back spasms and sciatica, every single day. I had trouble exercising, driving, standing, and even sitting for long periods of time. My pain was up to a 9 out of 10 on some days. I spent a few months receiving weekly adjustments, paired with exercises, stretches and frequent assessments. Now, I am able to get out of bed without pain. I am able to stand and sit for long periods of time without even thinking about the pain I used to experience. And more importantly, I am able to get back to my passion of fitness and exercise. I am beyond thankful for this doctor and his genuine and helpful staff. I would encourage anybody to see this clinic, as they are very knowledgeable and passionate in all areas of health and wellness!
About Dr. Daniel Horn, DC
- Chiropractic
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1386601037
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / NATIONAL COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
- Northeastern Illinois University / Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Horn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Horn accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Horn works at
Dr. Horn speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Horn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.