Chiropractic
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Daniel Horn, DC is a Chiropractor in Elgin, IL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / NATIONAL COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC.

Dr. Horn works at Metro Heart & Vascular Institute in Elgin, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Department of Emergency Medicine
    1425 N Randall Rd, Elgin, IL 60123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 359-4329
    Advanced Medical & Wellness
    1600 N Randall Rd Ste 100, Elgin, IL 60123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 428-1515

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Foot Weakness Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Hand Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Metabolic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Motor Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 25, 2021
    Dr. Daniel Horn has been incredible in my 4 months at their clinic. When I came in I was experiencing back spasms and sciatica, every single day. I had trouble exercising, driving, standing, and even sitting for long periods of time. My pain was up to a 9 out of 10 on some days. I spent a few months receiving weekly adjustments, paired with exercises, stretches and frequent assessments. Now, I am able to get out of bed without pain. I am able to stand and sit for long periods of time without even thinking about the pain I used to experience. And more importantly, I am able to get back to my passion of fitness and exercise. I am beyond thankful for this doctor and his genuine and helpful staff. I would encourage anybody to see this clinic, as they are very knowledgeable and passionate in all areas of health and wellness!
    Giancarlo Amador — Jan 25, 2021
    About Dr. Daniel Horn, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1386601037
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / NATIONAL COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
    Undergraduate School
    • Northeastern Illinois University / Chicago
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Horn, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Horn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Horn accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Horn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Horn works at Metro Heart & Vascular Institute in Elgin, IL. View the full address on Dr. Horn’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Horn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

