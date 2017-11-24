Dr. Freson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Freson, OD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Freson, OD is an Optometrist in Cleveland, OH.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2012 W 25th St Lbby 1, Cleveland, OH 44113 Directions (216) 771-8311
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable and experienced doctor, great ( the best so far) selection of glasses at a good price!
About Dr. Daniel Freson, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1902839368
Dr. Freson accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Freson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.