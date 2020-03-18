Dr. Daniel Fishman, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fishman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Fishman, PHD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Fishman, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Beachwood, OH.
Dr. Fishman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northcoast Psychology LLC29525 Chagrin Blvd Ste 380, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 245-1058
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fishman?
absolutely great very nice
About Dr. Daniel Fishman, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1689067720
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fishman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fishman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fishman works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Fishman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fishman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fishman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fishman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.