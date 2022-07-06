Dr. Daniel Eschbach, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eschbach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Eschbach, DC
Overview
Dr. Daniel Eschbach, DC is a Chiropractor in Bellingham, WA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Palmer College Of Chiropractic.
Dr. Eschbach works at
Locations
-
1
Pain Relief Center1402 E Sunset Dr, Bellingham, WA 98226 Directions (360) 733-0887
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eschbach?
I came in after experiencing a horrible experience at work testing parts in and on a truck and being tossed around like a rag doll for hours. After days of work, I had horrible pins and needles on my back. I could not move my neck days after at all. I was in so much pain my husband said I need to see a Chiropractor. I have never seen a Chiropractor before. After seeing Dr. Eschbach, he let me know I had multiple whiplash's due to this job. He was very kind and sincerely concerned to even call my home to check on me after my visit. Little did I know that my body would decline in a week. He helped me with some relief for several months and also helped me to get started with the care I needed from the multiple injuries that have occured with the whiplash's. I am still going through the healing process. For someone who was super active before this happened, this has not been easy at all for me. I would recommend Dr. Daniel Eshbach.
About Dr. Daniel Eschbach, DC
- Chiropractic
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1669517496
Education & Certifications
- Palmer College Of Chiropractic
- University of Washington
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eschbach has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eschbach accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eschbach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eschbach works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Eschbach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eschbach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eschbach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eschbach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.