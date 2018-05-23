See All Clinical Psychologists in Gainesville, GA
Clinical Psychology
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Daniel Eisenman, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Gainesville, GA. They completed their fellowship with Shepherd Center In Clinical Neuropsychology

Dr. Eisenman works at Psychiatry Psychological Assocs in Gainesville, GA with other offices in Johns Creek, GA and Alpharetta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Psychiatry and Psychological Associates LLC
    500 Jesse Jewell Pkwy SE Ste 207, Gainesville, GA 30501
    Johns Creek Psychological Services
    11030 Jones Bridge Rd Ste 203, Johns Creek, GA 30022
    North Atlanta Psychological Services
    3050 Royal Blvd S Ste 100, Alpharetta, GA 30022

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Neuropsychological Testing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    May 23, 2018
    Dr. Eisenman was very thorough and took his time to explain ever test and process of having a neuropsychological test performed. He made me and my family feel at ease during my visits. I wouldn't hesitate to recommend him.
    About Dr. Daniel Eisenman, PHD

    • Clinical Psychology
    • English
    • 1376757856
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Shepherd Center In Clinical Neuropsychology
    Internship
    • Baylor Medical Center Internship
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Eisenman, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Eisenman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eisenman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Eisenman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eisenman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eisenman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

