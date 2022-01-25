Daniel Edelman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Daniel Edelman, PSY
Daniel Edelman, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in West Orange, NJ.
- 1 769 Northfield Ave Ste 124, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (866) 895-7592
After years of struggling with the direction of my career and job search, Dr. Edelman helped me immensely. He took the opportunity to get to know me, my beliefs, background, etc before thoughtfully making suggestions on how to improve my outlook on my current job and future employment prospects. He respectfully challenged parts of my life that I always thought were "Givens", and helped me develop a much more positive outlook on my life and career. With his assistance, I've been able to take the next step in my career that I wouldn't have thought possible even 3 months ago. I'm so grateful for all of his help.
