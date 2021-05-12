Daniel Dunphy, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Daniel Dunphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Daniel Dunphy, PA
Overview
Daniel Dunphy, PA is a Physician Assistant in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Touro College.
Daniel Dunphy works at
Locations
Lopez, MD/ Dunphy, PA2000 Van Ness Ave Ste 708, San Francisco, CA 94109 Directions (415) 971-3733Tuesday8:30am - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Daniel Dunphy is my go-to physician for 30 years. I'm rarely sick, but when I am, he is the best. He addresses a complete spectrum of possible reasons for illness including your lifestyle and habits. I have had some unusual symptoms and my health always improves very quickly with his guidance. Sometimes the cause of an illness can be from deep-seated anxiety which he has an uncanny ability to uncover. There was one time where concern about aging was not what I expected, and he gave me something to think about. It took two months for me to come to my conclusion, and immediately all concerns about aging and death were gone and I felt thrown back in to the river of life without any worry about it being "the rest of my life" ... I was again happily rowing the river of life on its way to the great ocean of grace. * I refer many. One prominent man in SF said Daniel Dunphy has the best kind of medical clinic, like the advanced healthcare in the Netherlands, the best!
About Daniel Dunphy, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 42 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1750429163
Education & Certifications
- Lincoln Hospital Acupuncture Detoxification Center
- Lower Eastside Service Center
- Shanghai College of Traditional Chinese Medicine
- Touro College
- Sf State University
Daniel Dunphy speaks Italian and Spanish.
