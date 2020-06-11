Daniel Duncan, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Daniel Duncan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Daniel Duncan, LPC
Overview
Daniel Duncan, LPC is a Counselor in Eugene, OR.
Daniel Duncan works at
Locations
Dan Duncan LPC1551 Oak St Ste D, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (303) 588-4046
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- Moda Health
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Has been very helpful to our family and working through all the struggles we have had.
About Daniel Duncan, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1659447860
Education & Certifications
- University of Hawaii
Frequently Asked Questions
Daniel Duncan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Daniel Duncan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Daniel Duncan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Daniel Duncan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Daniel Duncan.
