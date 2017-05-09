Dr. Daniel Dewar, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dewar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Dewar, DC
Overview
Dr. Daniel Dewar, DC is a Chiropractor in Portage, IN.
Dr. Dewar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northshore Scottsdale Pharmacy6050 Sterling Creek Rd, Portage, IN 46368 Directions (219) 763-8112
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dewar?
Dan is amazing. He takes time with you not only to make sure you are happy with you're adjustments but he also educates you on what he's doing and why. His staff is also amazing and friendly. Highly recommend him!
About Dr. Daniel Dewar, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1063512937
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dewar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dewar accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dewar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dewar works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dewar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dewar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dewar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dewar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.