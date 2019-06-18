Dr. Daniel Coletti, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coletti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Coletti, PHD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Coletti, PHD is a Psychologist in Great Neck, NY. They completed their fellowship with Schneider Children's Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Dr. Coletti works at
Locations
Northwell Health865 Northern Blvd Ste 102, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 622-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He really listens. Very soft spoken which makes me feel very comfortable talking with him. I highly recommend Dr. Collette if you want a Dr.who is straight forward and understanding.
About Dr. Daniel Coletti, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1053406769
Education & Certifications
- Schneider Children's Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Fordham University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coletti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coletti accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coletti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coletti works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Coletti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coletti.
