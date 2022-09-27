Overview

Daniel Chan, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford School of Medicine.



Daniel Chan works at Meridian Medical Group in San Francisco, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.