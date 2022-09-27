See All Physicians Assistants in San Francisco, CA
Daniel Chan, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Daniel Chan, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford School of Medicine.

Daniel Chan works at Meridian Medical Group in San Francisco, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Meridian Medical Group
    2460 Mission St Ste 208, San Francisco, CA 94110 (415) 642-8522
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cholesterol Diseases Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Healthy Aging Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Oscar Insurance Corporation
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 27, 2022
    EXCELLENT, EVERY TIME I GO VISIT, I FEEL SO MUCH BETTER.
    JAMES E. SULLIVAN — Sep 27, 2022
    About Daniel Chan, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • 18 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1205926052
    Education & Certifications

    • Stanford School of Medicine
    • Stanford University Physician Assistant Program
