Dr. Daniel Brunkhorst, DC
Overview
Dr. Daniel Brunkhorst, DC is a Chiropractor in Swansea, IL. They completed their fellowship with Logan College of Chiropractic
Dr. Brunkhorst works at
Locations
DB Healthcare, Inc11 Executive Woods Ct, Swansea, IL 62226 Directions (618) 235-1500
The Pain and Injury Center, Belleville, IL124 W Main St, Belleville, IL 62220 Directions (618) 235-1500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Daniel Brunkhorst, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
Education & Certifications
- Logan College of Chiropractic
- Illinois College, Jacksonville, Il
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brunkhorst accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brunkhorst has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brunkhorst.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brunkhorst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brunkhorst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.