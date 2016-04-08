Dr. Boyle has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Boyle, PHD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Boyle, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Commack, NY.
Dr. Boyle works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Counseling Services5036 Jericho Tpke Ste 203, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 462-5222
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boyle?
Very comfortable to speak with. Create and fosters a sense of trust. Always returns phone calls. Tries to accommodate all appointment requests. You never feel rushed.
About Dr. Daniel Boyle, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1184706715
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boyle accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boyle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boyle works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boyle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boyle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.