Daniel Boyle, PA-C

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
4 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Daniel Boyle, PA-C is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 4 years of experience. They graduated from Charles Drew University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Mercy San Juan Medical Center.

Daniel Boyle works at Greater Sacramento Pediatric Association in Carmichael, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    6555 Coyle Ave Ste 180, Carmichael, CA 95608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adhesive Capsulitis
Arthritis
Back Pain
Adhesive Capsulitis
Arthritis
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
  Likelihood of recommending Daniel Boyle to family and friends

About Daniel Boyle, PA-C

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 4 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1114491487
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Charles Drew University of Medicine and Science
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mercy General Hospital
  • Mercy San Juan Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Daniel Boyle, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Daniel Boyle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Daniel Boyle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Daniel Boyle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Daniel Boyle works at Greater Sacramento Pediatric Association in Carmichael, CA. View the full address on Daniel Boyle’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Daniel Boyle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Daniel Boyle.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Daniel Boyle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Daniel Boyle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.