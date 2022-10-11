Overview

Daniel Boyle, PA-C is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 4 years of experience. They graduated from Charles Drew University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Mercy San Juan Medical Center.



Daniel Boyle works at Greater Sacramento Pediatric Association in Carmichael, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

