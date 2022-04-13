Dr. Daniel Bochner, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bochner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Bochner, PHD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Bochner, PHD is a Psychologist in Savannah, GA.
Dr. Bochner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Coastal Psychology LLC322 Stephenson Ave Ste B, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 352-2992
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bochner?
Dr. Bochner was very professional and highly skilled doing testing for a family member. I'd recommend him as he does very objective and accurate testing. His office staff was friendly. He was responsive and considerate of time.
About Dr. Daniel Bochner, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1104987320
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bochner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bochner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bochner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bochner works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bochner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bochner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bochner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bochner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.