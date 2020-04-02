Overview

Dr. Daniel Blanco, OD is an Optometrist in Tulsa, OK. They graduated from Northeastern State University Oklahoma College of Optometry.



Dr. Blanco works at EyeCare Associates of South Tulsa in Tulsa, OK with other offices in Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.