Dr. Daniel Betat, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Betat, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Loma Linda, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 11234 Anderson St, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Directions (877) 558-6248
Loma Linda University Faculty Medical Clinics - Primary Care - Internal Medicine11370 Anderson St Ste 3600, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Directions (909) 558-2870
Hospital Affiliations
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I am very comfortable talking to him; he answers all questions and provides excellent care.
About Dr. Daniel Betat, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1679000657
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Betat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Betat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Betat.
