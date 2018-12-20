Dr. Daniel Barr, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Barr, DC
Overview
Dr. Daniel Barr, DC is a Chiropractor in North Port, FL.
Locations
West Coast Wellness4361 Aidan Ln, North Port, FL 34287 Directions (941) 429-0070
West Coast Wellness3801 Bee Ridge Rd Ste 3, Sarasota, FL 34233 Directions (941) 210-3969
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great place. Staff very proficient and professional They truly work wonders
About Dr. Daniel Barr, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1962516914
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Barr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.