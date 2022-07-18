Daniel Ballard has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Daniel Ballard, PA
Overview
Daniel Ballard, PA is a Physician Assistant in Mesa, AZ.
Locations
Deseret Family Medicine1425 S Greenfield Rd, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 981-3000Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pm
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Always provides me great care and compassion!
About Daniel Ballard, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1265803092
Frequently Asked Questions
Daniel Ballard accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Daniel Ballard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Daniel Ballard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Daniel Ballard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Daniel Ballard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Daniel Ballard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.