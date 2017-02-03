See All Physicians Assistants in Edinburg, TX
Dania Rodriguez

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dania Rodriguez is a Physician Assistant in Edinburg, TX. 

Dania Rodriguez works at Tropical Texas Behavioral Hlth in Edinburg, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tropical Texas Behavioral Hlth
    1901 S 24th Ave, Edinburg, TX 78539 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 289-7000
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 03, 2017
    I would highly recommend Dr.Dania Rodriguez to anyone who is seeking help with any type of mental illness! I have been seen by several Dr's and no one has shown sincere interest in my well being as she has! Your not just another number with her! I hope she never changes or burns out at her true calling! I have seen Dr's that after hello never make eye contact with you, and to be honest it feels like I have a decease they might catch if they look at me! Or try to remotely treat me like a human!
    Bear in Edinburg,TX. — Feb 03, 2017
    About Dania Rodriguez

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730552357
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dania Rodriguez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dania Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dania Rodriguez works at Tropical Texas Behavioral Hlth in Edinburg, TX. View the full address on Dania Rodriguez’s profile.

    Dania Rodriguez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dania Rodriguez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dania Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dania Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

