Dania Rodriguez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dania Rodriguez
Overview
Dania Rodriguez is a Physician Assistant in Edinburg, TX.
Dania Rodriguez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Tropical Texas Behavioral Hlth1901 S 24th Ave, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 289-7000
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dania Rodriguez?
I would highly recommend Dr.Dania Rodriguez to anyone who is seeking help with any type of mental illness! I have been seen by several Dr's and no one has shown sincere interest in my well being as she has! Your not just another number with her! I hope she never changes or burns out at her true calling! I have seen Dr's that after hello never make eye contact with you, and to be honest it feels like I have a decease they might catch if they look at me! Or try to remotely treat me like a human!
About Dania Rodriguez
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1730552357
Frequently Asked Questions
Dania Rodriguez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dania Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dania Rodriguez works at
Dania Rodriguez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dania Rodriguez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dania Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dania Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.