Danette Guertin, APRN is accepting new patients.
Danette Guertin, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Danette Guertin, APRN is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in New Britain, CT.
Danette Guertin works at
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group100 Grand St, New Britain, CT 06052 Directions (860) 972-2883
Hospital Affiliations
- Midstate Medical Center
- Hartford Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- MultiPlan
About Danette Guertin, APRN
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1811104540
