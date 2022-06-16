Dr. Daneen Milam, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daneen Milam, PHD
Dr. Daneen Milam, PHD is a Psychologist in Shavano Park, TX.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 13620 NW Military Hwy Bldg 202, Shavano Park, TX 78231 Directions (210) 828-3624
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Milam?
I was scheduled with Dr.Milam for my VA disability evaluation. I read half negative comments and positive comments, so I was naturally concerned. My biggest thing was hoping I would be taken seriously. She was wonderful. She saw how nervous I was at the beginning and offered me coffee. She made sure to document everything I said, she listened, she even made reassured me that she will do her best that I get the best possible rating from the VA. This woman is an amazing doctor and I truly feel she cares about veterans. After today, that opinion will not be changed. She was absolutely amazing.
Dr. Milam has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Milam accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Milam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Milam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milam.
