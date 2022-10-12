Dane Santoro has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dane Santoro, PA-C
Dane Santoro, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in West Palm Beach, FL.
Mark G Agresti MD & Associates2010 Continental Dr, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 842-9550
Not long after meeting Mr Santoro it was very clear that he genuinely cares about what you have to say. He made the process as painless as possible, and was with me every step of the way. Cannot speak highly enough about Dane.
About Dane Santoro, PA-C
5 patients have reviewed Dane Santoro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dane Santoro.
