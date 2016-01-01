See All Physicians Assistants in Park Rapids, MN
Dancia Martens, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dancia Martens, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Park Rapids, MN. 

Dancia Martens works at CHI St Joseph's Health in Park Rapids, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI St Joseph's Health
    600 Pleasant Ave S, Park Rapids, MN 56470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

About Dancia Martens, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1033734207
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI St. Joseph's Health
  • Chi Health Lakeside

Frequently Asked Questions

Dancia Martens, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dancia Martens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dancia Martens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dancia Martens works at CHI St Joseph's Health in Park Rapids, MN. View the full address on Dancia Martens’s profile.

Dancia Martens has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dancia Martens.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dancia Martens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dancia Martens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

