Danae Bell, FNP

Family Medicine
Accepting new patients
Danae Bell, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Goshen, IN. 

Danae Bell works at IU Health Goshen Heart & Vascular Center in Goshen, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    IU Health Goshen Heart & Vascular Center
    1122 Professional Dr, Goshen, IN 46526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

About Danae Bell, FNP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1902553761
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Goshen Health Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Danae Bell, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Danae Bell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Danae Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Danae Bell works at IU Health Goshen Heart & Vascular Center in Goshen, IN. View the full address on Danae Bell’s profile.

Danae Bell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Danae Bell.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Danae Bell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Danae Bell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Primary Care
