Dana Webber has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dana Webber, APRN
Overview
Dana Webber, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Knoxville, TN.
Dana Webber works at
Locations
Vijay R Patil MD2001 Laurel Ave Ste 201, Knoxville, TN 37916 Directions (865) 331-2290
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dana truly listens. She cares about her patients and takes the time to ensure they have the best outcome possible
About Dana Webber, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1598264434
Frequently Asked Questions
Dana Webber accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dana Webber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dana Webber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dana Webber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dana Webber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dana Webber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.