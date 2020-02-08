See All Nurse Practitioners in Valhalla, NY
Dana Thomas, FNP Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dana Thomas, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dana Thomas, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Valhalla, NY. 

Dana Thomas works at Westchester Health at Valhalla in Valhalla, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Westchester Health Medical, PC
    465 Columbus Ave Ste 125, Valhalla, NY 10595 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 769-0268

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northern Westchester Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergies
Anxiety
Asthma
Allergies
Anxiety
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dana Thomas?

    Feb 08, 2020
    Dana Michelle Thomas saved my life. 5- 6 years ago she found a heart murmur. Just this January 22, 2020, I had my aortic valve replaced. 16 days out of open heart surgery, I am writing this to express my sincere gratitude. My new grandbabies will probably never personally meet her, but they will hear of her. Your old practice misses you, not a bad word is uttered. Jimmy C. Somers office
    — Feb 08, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dana Thomas, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Dana Thomas, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dana Thomas to family and friends

    Dana Thomas' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dana Thomas

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dana Thomas, FNP.

    About Dana Thomas, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699088484
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • New York University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dana Thomas, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dana Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dana Thomas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dana Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dana Thomas works at Westchester Health at Valhalla in Valhalla, NY. View the full address on Dana Thomas’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dana Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dana Thomas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dana Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dana Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dana Thomas, FNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.