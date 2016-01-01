See All Physicians Assistants in Orlando, FL
Dana Tate-Solomon, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
Dana Tate-Solomon, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Orlando, FL. 

Dana Tate-Solomon works at CENTRAL FLORIDA FAMILY HEALTH CENTER in Orlando, FL.

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Florida Family Health Center
    5449 S Semoran Blvd Ste 14, Orlando, FL 32822
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    About Dana Tate-Solomon, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992770424
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dana Tate-Solomon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dana Tate-Solomon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dana Tate-Solomon works at CENTRAL FLORIDA FAMILY HEALTH CENTER in Orlando, FL.

    2 patients have reviewed Dana Tate-Solomon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dana Tate-Solomon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dana Tate-Solomon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

