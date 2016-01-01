Dana Tate-Solomon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dana Tate-Solomon, PA-C
Overview
Dana Tate-Solomon, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Orlando, FL.
Dana Tate-Solomon works at
Locations
-
1
Central Florida Family Health Center5449 S Semoran Blvd Ste 14, Orlando, FL 32822 Directions (407) 322-8645
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dana Tate-Solomon?
About Dana Tate-Solomon, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1992770424
Frequently Asked Questions
Dana Tate-Solomon accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dana Tate-Solomon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dana Tate-Solomon works at
2 patients have reviewed Dana Tate-Solomon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dana Tate-Solomon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dana Tate-Solomon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dana Tate-Solomon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.