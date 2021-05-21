Dana Smith has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dana Smith, FNP-C
Overview
Dana Smith, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Mesa, AZ.
Dana Smith works at
Locations
Deseret Family Medicine1425 S Greenfield Rd, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 981-3000Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:30pm
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful caring provider who knows her stuff. Felt welcome from the start! She did her best to make sure I understood everything as well as answer any questions I had. She genuinely seemed to care about her patients, which some physicians have unfortunately lost these days.
About Dana Smith, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1255975348
Frequently Asked Questions
Dana Smith accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dana Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
